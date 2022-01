Social Media

So @fcpsnews had security, police & a public affairs flack at the door of my elementary school today, all to deal with “threat” of my unmasked 7 and 9 year olds. They ordered a local journalist off the property who wanted to witness my polite attempt to exercise opt-out rights. https://t.co/8vUQMu9ywz