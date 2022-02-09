So proud to announce my daughter Avery and I will be featured in the February ed…

Social Media

by: Amber Hankins
So proud to announce my daughter Avery and I will be featured in the February edition of @broadripplemag ! 🌟 I sit down for an interview about the story behind this sweet book, Avery’s reaction so far and the message I hope this book sends to young children and parents, alike! 💕 I hope you’ll come see Avery and me at our first book signing for 2022! @monontoysandcrafts Saturday, Feb. 26 2-4 pm A big “thank you” to @instadurr for the opportunity. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of! #bookauthor #tvhhost #childrensbooks

