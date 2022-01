Social Media

Soaking in the 70 degree sunshine ahead of the #Colts regular season finale. •Week 18 is here & if Indy can snap a 5-game losing streak in Jacksonville – they’re playoff bound.• We’ll join you from the beach at 10/11 on @WISH_TV! https://t.co/DVdKcu12d5