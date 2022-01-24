Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday. Hig…

Social Media

Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 20s along with some sunshine. Lows early Wednesday morning will drop into the single digits over much of central Indiana. Areas in northern Indiana where they have a deeper snow pack will drop below zero. Highs on Wednesday will be near 20 degrees along with lots of sunshine.









