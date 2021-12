Social Media

Some random person just used @Zelle to send me $25. And just texted me and called asking to send it back. I remember reading a #scam about that. You better dispute it with your bank. It gives you plenty chances to make sure you’re sending it to the right person. #scamsomebodyelse https://t.co/oMiVjcANKf