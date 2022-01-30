Something to keep an eye on heading into next week. Potent winter storm takes ai…

Social Media

by: Marcus Bailey
Something to keep an eye on heading into next week. Potent winter storm takes aim on the Midwest – still more questions than answers on this one but potential for snow/freezing rain/rain all in play. Time frame would be Tuesday PM through Thursday #INwx wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Marcus_Bailey

Tuesday night through Thursday, there is the potential for an impactful winter event. There is a wide variety of potential outcomes, which has created a high forecast uncertainty at this time. For now, make sure to follow closely for updates as the system nears and brainstorm alternate travel plans incase of potential impacts. #INwx


