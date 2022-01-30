Something to keep an eye on heading into next week. Potent winter storm takes ai…

Something to keep an eye on heading into next week. Potent winter storm takes aim on the Midwest – still more questions than answers on this one but potential for snow/freezing rain/rain all in play. Time frame would be Tuesday PM through Thursday #INwx wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Marcus_Bailey
Tuesday night through Thursday, there is the potential for an impactful winter event. There is a wide variety of potential outcomes, which has created a high forecast uncertainty at this time. For now, makesure to follow closely for updates as the system nears and brainstorm alternate travel plans incase of potential impacts. #INwx