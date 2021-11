Social Media

Sometimes just showing up is what it takes! Some of the speedy regulars couldn…







Sometimes just showing up is what it takes! Some of the speedy regulars couldn’t make the @DashIndy Celebrity Challenge so I’m proud to put @WISH_TV on the hardware. Mostly proud to see a Gr8 showing of support for @WheelerMission. Happy Thanksgiving to all! #drumstickdash https://t.co/asN5JEaIAu