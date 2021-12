Social Media

South side, both northbound lanes of S. Meridian St. are blocked at Raymond St. …







South side, both northbound lanes of S. Meridian St. are blocked at Raymond St. because of a crash involving two vehicles. I’m told a sedan is wedged under a pickup. Scanner traffic says injury accident with possible entrapment. Stay clear. The area is a mess @93wibc https://t.co/q1DWoLVUjX