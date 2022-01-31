Social Media

Stay close to WISH-TV and our weather teams’s awesome blog (always being updated). We may finally be getting the winter weather we’ve dodged this season so far ❄️🥶 wishtv.com/weather MORNING UPDATE: Winter storm watch has now been issued for the northern half of the state for Tuesday PM-Thursday PM. Storm is still in the Pacific Ocean, but will move over the west coast soon. The northern half of Indiana has the best chance for significant snow accumulation. Around the I-70 corridor (Including Indy metro) Ice and sleet are very much in play, which would limit snow numbers but still would create difficult travel. Timing remains Wednesday into Thursday where we have the biggest concern for wintry precipitation. I know there are a lot of numbers getting thrown out there on social media. I’ve always tried to steer clear of the hype and tell you what I know, and not speculate on what I don’t know. We’ll iron out the details as we get close. The point I really want to drive home is we feel pretty confident that travel will be really tough Wednesday into Thursday. More updates to come. #INwx wishtv.com/weather