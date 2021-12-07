Stop. Stop deciding that what you think about a person’s appearance is what ev…

Social Media

Stop.

Stop deciding that what you think about a person’s appearance is what everyone should think.

Stop thinking that everyone cares to know your opinion.

Stop believing that a stranger values your opinion.

Stop thinking that whatever you believe to be “right” applies to a person’s worth, abilities and character.

Stop thinking that because you watch people on TV that you have the relationship to speak to them intimately and/or judgmentally. Haven’t received literal hate mail in ages but this gave me a good laugh! On my way to get a Big Mac right now so I can “stuff myself” into more clothes! 😅😅😅