Stop. Stop deciding that what you think about a person’s appearance is what ev…

by: Drew Blair
Stop.
Stop deciding that what you think about a person’s appearance is what everyone should think.
Stop thinking that everyone cares to know your opinion.
Stop believing that a stranger values your opinion.
Stop thinking that whatever you believe to be “right” applies to a person’s worth, abilities and character.
Stop thinking that because you watch people on TV that you have the relationship to speak to them intimately and/or judgmentally. Haven’t received literal hate mail in ages but this gave me a good laugh! On my way to get a Big Mac right now so I can “stuff myself” into more clothes! 😅😅😅


