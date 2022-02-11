Social Media

Study: Fewer crashes after Utah set strictest DUI law in US

FILE — In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Ed Staley, left, and Tali Bruce, right, attend a rally concerning the DUI threshold at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City. Car crashes and traffic deaths decreased in Utah the after state enacted the strictest drunken driving laws in the nation. A study published, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests Utah's roads became safer after the state lower the drunken driving threshold to .05% blood-alcohol content. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
by: Phil Sanchez
Posted: / Updated:

Study: Fewer crashes after Utah set strictest DUI law in US

Study: Fewer crashes after Utah set strictest DUI law in US

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cold for the weekend, warmup to follow

Weather Blog /

1 hombre muerto, otro herido en tiroteo en zona residencial en el lado noreste

Latinx /

FDA authorizes Lilly’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody that fights omicron variant

Coronavirus /

Los estudiantes de IPS recibirán tarjetas de recursos electrónicos gratuitas

Latinx /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.