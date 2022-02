Social Media

Super Bowl halftime hip-hop show noted social justice in NFL

Rapper Eminem, rapper Dr. Dre, rapper Kendrick Lamar, rapper Curtis "50 cent" Jackson, singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige and rapper Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Febr. 13, 2022. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Hip-hop ruled the stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show & it had a greater meaning than just entertainment ➡️ Hip-hop ruled the stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. Headliners say the celebration was a long time coming, and it’s one step in a continued push for equity, diversity and inclusion. Katiera Winfrey reports.

