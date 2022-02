Rapper Eminem, rapper Dr. Dre, rapper Kendrick Lamar, rapper Curtis "50 cent" Jackson, singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige and rapper Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Febr. 13, 2022. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)