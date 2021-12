Social Media

SUSPECT CRASHES STOLEN PICKUP: IMPD confirms a man stole a pickup on the SW side of Indy, and then rolled it into a ditch just minutes later. Only the suspect was hurt in the crash on W. Mooresville Rd Bypass, just W of I-465, and he was taken to hospital awake & in cuffs. https://t.co/t77SXNsFXI