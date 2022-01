Social Media

SUV INTO THE WHITE RIVER: IFD confirms a driver is ok after their vehicle wound up a few feet into the water right next to the Monon Trail bridge (north of Broad Ripple). Firefighters helped the driver to the bank, and I’m told they weren’t taken to the hospital. #NewsTracker https://t.co/uPSUvbqd9T