T.Y. Hilton said “ope, I’ll take that” Wentz fires a 45 yard bomb into the end zone, it’s tipped by the Raiders/Dulin & drops into T.Y.’s hands. #Colts are up 17-13 | @WISH_TV https://t.co/I2AKKYYOJB