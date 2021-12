Social Media

Take a ride on a hot air balloon. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What is something you w…

Take a ride on a hot air balloon. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What is something you will NEVER DO AGAIN?” 🤔 Buy clothes without trying them on? “Test” the expired milk? Go Deep Sea Fishing? Risk your gas gauge being on E? Something else? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #indystyle