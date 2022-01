Social Media

THANK YOU to every player on @oregonfootball especially the BIGS upfront #TrenchMonstas for allowing me the great honor to mentor & coach you. You are a blessing to me & my family. DARE GREATLY in all that you do! THANK YOU to the University of Oregon & Duck fans! 💥 👊🏾 💥 https://t.co/xCEYCMkBvk