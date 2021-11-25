Social Media

Thankful for this turkey. 🦃 It was on Thanksgiving last year that I had a feeling I might be pregnant. I remember seeing the positive result and the excitement on my husband’s face. 🤩 Today I am thankful for the beautiful baby I have, my family and friends. Blessings to you! #thanksgiving #thankful #firsttimemom #haleynoellevay







