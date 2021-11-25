Thankful for this turkey. 🦃
It was on Thanksgiving last year that I had a feeling I might be pregnant. I remember seeing the positive result and the excitement on my husband’s face. 🤩
Today I am thankful for the beautiful baby I have, my family and friends.
Blessings to you!
#thanksgiving #thankful #firsttimemom #haleynoellevay
