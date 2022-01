Social Media

The 1st time I saw Arnold Mickens carry a football, he was at BR & I was at NC. He dominated. The power with which he ran carried into the life he made for himself- from Butler, to the Colts to influencing countless teens & IPS students. He embodied hope. God Speed to a legend. https://t.co/gLfXNSW2eE