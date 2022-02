Social Media

The 2nd ranked team in 4A is off & running in Sectional 13: @GoGrizzlyCubs have…







The 2nd ranked team in 4A is off & running in Sectional 13: @GoGrizzlyCubs have held their opponents to under 40 in the regular season – tonight they follow suit with a 73-36 win over Shelbyville. •Highlights of opening night of @IHSAA1 Girls Sectionals tonight on @WISH_TV! https://t.co/7AsPHXt18I