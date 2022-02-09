Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The 8 day outlook shows big changes next week. The weekend will be dry and cold. Much warmer air arrives for the beginning of next week with temps in the middle 40s Tuesday and near 50 on Wednesday. A strong cold front will produce rain, possibly heavy at times, by Wednesday night into next Thursday. Much colder air will move in for the latter portion of the week.

