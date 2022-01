Social Media

The biggest message today inside the #Colts Complex: “We came up short.” Jonathan Taylor on missing the playoffs: “It is hard to comprehend when you see the talent we have on paper… but all that matters is what you put on tape *that* day.” @WISH_TV https://t.co/TzMdXsPMAN