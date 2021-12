Social Media

The Coach Prime effect in two years at HBCU Jackson State 🐐 ✔️ First winning record at JSU since 2013 ✔️ First SWAC title since 2007 ✔️ 2021 SWAC Coach of the Year ✔️ 2021 SWAC East champions ✔️ Landed 2022’s No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter ✔️ 2021 FCS Coach of the Year https://t.co/Gxm8YJG04J