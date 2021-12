The #Colts are in the building!

Jumbotron timing is impeccable – pregame message in Houston today ᴘᴀʏ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴛɪᴏɴ to Jonathan Taylor.

•JT’s last round with the Texans: 145 rushing yards, 2 TDS, 10.4 rushing avg•