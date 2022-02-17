Social Media

The extended outlook continues to show a roller coaster ride with temperatures. …

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook continues to show a roller coaster ride with temperatures. The weekend should be beautiful with lots of bright sunshine. It will be cold on Saturday with temps in the 20s. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 50s. A new storm will bring another round of rain on Tuesday into early Wednesday. A third storm may produce a wintry mix on Thursday. A busy pattern!!

