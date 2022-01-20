The extended outlook shows a couple of snow chances heading our way. The first o…

The extended outlook shows a couple of snow chances heading our way. The first one will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. Any accumulation should be under an inch. The second one moves in late Monday and Tuesday. This one may produce a better threat for some accumulation across central Indiana. It will remain cold through much of next week.
