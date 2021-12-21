The extended outlook shows a more active pattern returning for next week. The we…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
The extended outlook shows a more active pattern returning for next week. The weekend is looking dry and mild. Highs on Christmas Day will be near 50 along with some sunshine. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon temps in the upper 40s. Rain showers will be likely as we head into Monday and Tuesday of next week. There are still no signs of any major pattern change in regards to colder air coming our way as it is trapped up in Canada.

