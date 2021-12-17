The extended outlook shows a nice and quiet pattern as we head into Christmas we…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
The extended outlook shows a nice and quiet pattern as we head into Christmas week. Monday through should be dry along with some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. A weak system will bring the threat for a few rain showers on Friday. A zonal flow will continue to keep cold , arctic air trapped in Canada for at least the next week or longer.

