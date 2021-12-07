Social Media

The extended outlook shows a nice warm-up heading our way as highs will top 60 d…

The extended outlook shows a nice warm-up heading our way as highs will top 60 degrees on Friday. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm will be likely Friday into early Saturday. Drier weather and cooler temps will return for Sunday into early next week. Still no signs of any arctic air coming our way for at least the next week or longer.



