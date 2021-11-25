Social Media

The extended outlook shows a rather quiet weather pattern over the next 8 days. A weak disturbance will bring the threat for a light wintry mix late Saturday afternoon and night. Sunday will be breezy, and chilly with highs near 40 degrees. The start of next week will be dry with highs in the 40s. Temps may crack 50 degrees later in the week.



