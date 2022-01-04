Social Media

The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride in regards to temperatures. Sno…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride in regards to temperatures. Snow showers will be likely on Thursday along with very cold readings. Lows Friday morning may dip into the single digits. Milder air will return for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday. Rain is also likely on Sunday.

