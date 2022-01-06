Social Media

The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride over the next week or longer. T…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride over the next week or longer. The weekend will find rain moving in for Saturday night and then exiting the state Sunday morning, Temps during the weekend will crack the 40 degree mark. Another shot of arctic air will return for the start of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be mainly in the 20s. Milder air will return for the middle of the week. No major storms are in our 8 day outlook.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Westfield Washington Schools institutes mask mandate

Coronavirus /

NCAA addresses COVID-19 guidelines, basketball scheduling

College Basketball /

Survivor of 1945 USS Indianapolis sinking, Granville Crane dies at age 95

National /

Airlines cancel another 1,600 flights, citing worker coronavirus cases

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.