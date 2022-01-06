The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride over the next week or longer. T…

Social Media

The extended outlook shows a roller coaster ride over the next week or longer. The weekend will find rain moving in for Saturday night and then exiting the state Sunday morning, Temps during the weekend will crack the 40 degree mark. Another shot of arctic air will return for the start of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be mainly in the 20s. Milder air will return for the middle of the week. No major storms are in our 8 day outlook.



