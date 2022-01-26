Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
The extended outlook shows a very active pattern as we head into next week. The weekend is looking dry with highs in the 20s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday. A major storm will develop in the Plains states by midweek. Highs on Tuesday may crack 50 degrees. Rain and possible thunderstorms will move into Indiana on Wednesday. Colder air may change rain to accumulating snow on Thursday. Stay tuned!

