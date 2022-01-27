The extended outlook shows a very active pattern next week. A major storm will d…

The extended outlook shows a very active pattern next week. A major storm will develop in the Plains states. This will initially bring in much warmer air with temps near 50 degrees on Tuesday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday along with the potential of heavy rainfall. Much colder air could change rain to snow Thursday into Thursday night.
