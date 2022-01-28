The extended outlook shows big changes heading into next week. A major storm wil…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
The extended outlook shows big changes heading into next week. A major storm will develop in the Plains states by mid-week. Ahead of it, temps will warm into the 40s on Monday and near 50 on Tuesday. Rain will break out Tuesday afternoon. Colder air will change precipitation over to a wintry mix Wednesday and then eventually all snow. There will be the potential for accumulating snow late Wednesday into Thursday. It all of course depends on the track of the storm. Stay tuned!

