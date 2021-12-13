Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook shows big changes late this week. A cold front will produce rain and wind Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind the front, highs will be in the 40s Friday and upper 30s to near 40 for the weekend. Rain may return Friday night into Saturday morning. Still no signs of any arctic air heading our way over the week or so.

