The extended outlook shows big changes next week. A cold front will stall out ov…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook shows big changes next week. A cold front will stall out over the region producing a plethora of winter weather beginning on Tuesday as rain. This boundary will be critical as to what types of precipitation will occur and when. Rain will probably change to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet on Wednesday and then to all snow. Significant ice and snow accumulation will be possible again depending on the front’s location. All models are indicating a major precipitation event. Stay tuned!


