The extended outlook shows mild temperatures continuing into much of next week. …

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The extended outlook shows mild temperatures continuing into much of next week. It will be dry Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Temps may crack 60 again on Thursday. A cold front will bring a good threat for rain by the latter portion of the week. Still no signs of bitter cold air heading our way for at least the next week to 10 days.

