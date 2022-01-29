Social Media

The first ever HBCU #NFLCombine!! So excited!!! The door is opening! The Senior Bowl is hosting its first ever #HBCUCombine starting today in Mobile. Do you see a player representing your alma mater? 40 #HBCU student-athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and gain connections with #NFL scouts during this two day event. HBCUs have sent several notable names to the NFL over the years. We all know greats such as Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Deacon Jones, Steve McNair, Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, etc. but current players from HBCUs don’t always receive the same national exposure or invites to the NFL’s scouting combine in Indy. 🖼: The Yard HBCU Sports