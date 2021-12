Social Media

The #Indiana ICAC team had received 6000+ cyber tips from @MissingKids as of October. This week we had the privilege of committing over $60,000 in digital forensics technology to these teams so they can expand their capacity to protect and rescue children. #childrenareknotforsale https://t.co/JOXkjrAa6b