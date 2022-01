Social Media

The most impressive thing about Bari Weiss on last night’s Bill Maher is the wil…







The most impressive thing about Bari Weiss on last night’s Bill Maher is the wild applause after she finishes here. After two years the tides are turning, even for the left leaning people in this country when it comes to covid. Watch this: https://t.co/8DIH3zTibM