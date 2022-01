Social Media

The news of Cheslie Kryst death saddens me. I was truly inspired by her, paving her own way, doing big things, using her voice & platform for others. It gave me motivation to achieve only a little of what she accomplished. Such a force to be reckoned with. RIH 🙏🏽 https://t.co/r0C3M8n2G4