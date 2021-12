Social Media

The numbers behind @BoilerBall first ever No. 1 ranking: 8-0 start (best since ‘15-‘16) 3-0 in Quad-1 (1st in NCAA) Offensive efficiency (2nd in NCAA) 3pt % (2nd in NCAA) FG % (3rd in NCAA) Rebounding margin (3rd in NCAA) Buckle up. Boiler Mania is here. @WISH_TV