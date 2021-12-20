The odds for a white Christmas here in central Indiana are 25%, or about once ev…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The odds for a white Christmas here in central Indiana are 25%, or about once every 4 years. This year the odds are just about 0% as our mild trend continues this week. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 40s. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night ushering in a brief shot of colder air on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s.




