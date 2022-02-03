Social Media

The Rocks are gearing up for one of the toughest Sectionals in the state. Tom…

by: Olivia Ray
The Rocks are gearing up for one of the toughest Sectionals in the state. Tomorrow they’ll face No. 7 Fishers in the semis – but the 6th-ranked Westfield have a secret weapon in the stands. Tonight on WISH-TV & #theZoneExtra we introduce you to Caleb Crockett who is inspiring not only his big sisters – but the entire high school hoops community!




