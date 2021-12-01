Social Media

The story of Hanukkah reminds us how the Jewish people stood against oppression …

The story of Hanukkah reminds us how the Jewish people stood against oppression that threatened our freedom. JCRC is rooted in that legacy as we work to pursue a just society and secure Jewish future. We shine a bright light to raise awareness and advocate against the many injustices that result from unchecked hate, antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia. With your support, JCRC will continue to safeguard and strengthen a society that values pluralism and ensures justice for all. Wishing you and yours a happy and safe holiday season!

