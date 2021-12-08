Social Media

The weekend is looking nice across central Indiana. Saturday will be blustery an…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

The weekend is looking nice across central Indiana. Saturday will be blustery and colder with temps falling through the 40s during the day. It should be dry. Sunday will be a very nice day with some sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. The extended outlook shows above normal temps returning for the first half of next week with highs near 60 degrees on Wednesday.


© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Company weeds out competition, bakes 850-pound pot brownie

Business /

PRI Trade Show returns to downtown Indy

News /

Tasty Takeout: Kasi’s Fresh & Mobile

All Indiana /

All Indiana Artist: Spenser

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.