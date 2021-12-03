Social Media

The weekend will be a split one. Saturday will be great with lots of sunshine an…

The weekend will be a split one. Saturday will be great with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. On Sunday, a strong cold front will move through the Ohio Valley producing a band of rain and possibly a thundershower. Rainfall totals should be the heaviest over the southern half of the state. It will be mild Sunday with temps in the middle 50s.









