The weekend will find a weak clipper racing through the Great Lakes. A few sprin…

by: Randy Ollis
The weekend will find a weak clipper racing through the Great Lakes. A few sprinkles are possible in central Indiana on Saturday possibly mixed with snow in the northern portion of the state. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 40s. On Sunday, it will be partly sunny, breezy and colder with highs near 40 degrees. 50s may return later next week!




